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Doors and End of Hall by hjbenson
Photo 3977

Doors and End of Hall

Since these two apartments are at the end of a hallway, besides doing their doors and shelves they also did the end.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing
July 11th, 2026  
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