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Photo 3979
Door and Welcome Shelf X
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Photo Details
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5
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1
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2
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
12th July 2026 4:06pm
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250 birthday
Christine Sztukowski
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Inviting celebration
July 13th, 2026
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