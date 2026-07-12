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Door and Welcome Shelf X by hjbenson
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Door and Welcome Shelf X

12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Inviting celebration
July 13th, 2026  
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