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Looking toward the Highland Apartments by hjbenson
Photo 3980

Looking toward the Highland Apartments

We live on the 4th floor in Highland.

For my other photo posted today http://365project.org/hjbenson/others/2026-07-13
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful scene
July 14th, 2026  
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