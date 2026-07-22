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Cruise Door by hjbenson
Photo 3983

Cruise Door

Just returned from a cruise. A few doors from our room, they had magnetic Scrabble letters on the outside. Each day they would put out a word and let others add to it as in Scrabble.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Beverley ace
what a fantastic idea... i hope you had a wonderful trip...
July 24th, 2026  
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