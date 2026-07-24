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Door and Welcome Shelf XIII by hjbenson
Photo 3984

Door and Welcome Shelf XIII

Our across the hall neighbor added to their display while we were on the cruise. The voting on the contest ends on the 25th.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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