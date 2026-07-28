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Welcoming Angels by hjbenson
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Welcoming Angels

28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Heavenly welcome table!
July 29th, 2026  
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