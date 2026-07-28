Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3988
Welcoming Angels
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4691
photos
57
followers
86
following
1092% complete
View this month »
3981
3982
3983
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
28th July 2026 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shelf
,
angels
,
pa
,
shannondell
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Heavenly welcome table!
July 29th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close