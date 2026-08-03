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Photo 3993
Lego August 26 Welcome Shelf
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Harry J Benson
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@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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365
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Canon EOS R6m2
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3rd August 2026 2:37pm
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