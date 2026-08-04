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Welcome Shelf CXXI by hjbenson
Photo 3994

Welcome Shelf CXXI

I believe everything on this person's 'welcome shelf' is over 75 years old.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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