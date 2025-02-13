Sign up
Photo 576
Security Guard at Penn Medicine
Went for my yearly cardiologist appointment today. Since I always carry me camera, the guard said: 'Are you going to take my picture?' So I did.
For the other photo of today
https://365project.org/hjbenson/365/2025-02-13
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Harry J Benson
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Tags
guard
,
pa
,
penn medicine
Christine Sztukowski
Fun
February 14th, 2025
Shutterbug
Definitely nice to accept that invitation when she has such a beautiful smile.
February 14th, 2025
