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New York Skyline by hjbenson
Photo 590

New York Skyline

After visiting Kip's Castle Gail and I went to Eagle Rock Reservation where I took this photo of the New York Skyline.

For my other photo posted for the 26th http://365project.org/hjbenson/365/2026-04-26
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent cityscape
April 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great skyline shot
April 27th, 2026  
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