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Previous
Photo 590
New York Skyline
After visiting Kip's Castle Gail and I went to Eagle Rock Reservation where I took this photo of the New York Skyline.
For my other photo posted for the 26th
http://365project.org/hjbenson/365/2026-04-26
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Harry J Benson
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@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
26th April 2026 2:20pm
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nj
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new york city
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west orange
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eagle rock reservation
Christine Sztukowski
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Excellent cityscape
April 27th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Great skyline shot
April 27th, 2026
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