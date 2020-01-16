Previous
After two heart attacks within a year, I have to slow down on doctors order. Gradually going back to work gives me a lot of free time.

Working like crazy for the last couple of years threw me in a photographic rut.
I'm getting out of that by going back to analog photography. Starting with old Nikon and Nikkormat SLRs, restoring them mainly, I went further back to Russian Zorki Leica copies, using sunny 16 for exposure and back to midformat TLRs.

This night shot is taken with a 1932 Balda Juwella folding 6x9 120 film camera. The camera has been restored which was mainly cleaning the fungi in the lens and relubing the shutter mechanism.
Exposure was 2 minutes at f/12.5. The film, Kodak Tmax 100, was semi-stand developed, 2 x 30 minutes in Rodinal 1:100. The negative was then photographed with a Nikon D7200 with 40mm Nikkor and processed in Photoshop.
