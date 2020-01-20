Sign up
MIR and Zorki-4
1959 MIR and 1961 Zorki-4 Russian range finder cameras after CLA (Clean, Lubricate and Adjust). The MIR is identical to the Zorki-4 except for the low shutter speeds (1/15, 1/8, 1/4, 1/2 and 1s). For the low speeds a special gear system is added.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
0
0
Hubregt Visser
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
