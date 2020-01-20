Previous
MIR and Zorki-4
MIR and Zorki-4

1959 MIR and 1961 Zorki-4 Russian range finder cameras after CLA (Clean, Lubricate and Adjust). The MIR is identical to the Zorki-4 except for the low shutter speeds (1/15, 1/8, 1/4, 1/2 and 1s). For the low speeds a special gear system is added.
Hubregt Visser

