Photo 981
Fodorflex-TLR
Picture taken with a 120 film Fodorflex Twin Lens Reflex camera.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
1
1
Hubregt Visser
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
20th September 2019 8:07pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
black
,
white
,
vintage
,
film
,
tlr
,
analog
Kerri Michaels
ace
love the pov fav
January 23rd, 2020
