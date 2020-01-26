Sign up
Photo 983
Fodorflex TLR
Fodorflex Twin Lens Reflex camera for 6cm x 6cm (120) negatives.
It is actually a Japanese Beautyflex camera but made for the Netherlands based company Fodor in the 1950s
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Hubregt Visser
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
983
photos
23
followers
21
following
269% complete
View this month »
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
983
vintage
120
tlr
analog
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
January 26th, 2020
