Fodorflex TLR by hjv
Photo 983

Fodorflex TLR

Fodorflex Twin Lens Reflex camera for 6cm x 6cm (120) negatives.
It is actually a Japanese Beautyflex camera but made for the Netherlands based company Fodor in the 1950s
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Hubregt Visser

@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
Peter Dulis ace
nice
January 26th, 2020  
