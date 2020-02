Nikon F2A ready for action

Recently I got hold of a 1976 Nikon F2SB and a 1978 Nikon F2A. I fell in love with the F2SB immediately and have run two films through it by now.

This afternoon I have resealed the F2A, loaded it with Kodak Gold 200 and put a 80-200mm f/2.8 on it for shooting birds in the garden.

Unfortunately, the storm Ciara is approaching and the light was not sufficient anymore.