Key by hjv
Key

My front door key. Picture taken with a Russian Helios 44-2 lens (M42) on a M42 bellows on a M42 to F converter on a Nikon F2SB. Ilford FP+ film, iso 125. Developed in Amaloco AM74 fine grain developer.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Hubregt Visser

