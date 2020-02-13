Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 988
Key
My front door key. Picture taken with a Russian Helios 44-2 lens (M42) on a M42 bellows on a M42 to F converter on a Nikon F2SB. Ilford FP+ film, iso 125. Developed in Amaloco AM74 fine grain developer.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hubregt Visser
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
988
photos
22
followers
21
following
270% complete
View this month »
981
982
983
984
985
986
987
988
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
13th February 2020 8:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
nikon
,
film
,
analog
,
helios
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close