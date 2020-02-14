Sign up
Photo 989
FrankenNikon
Macro setup for yesterdays shot. Russian Helios 44-2 on M42 bellows on M42-to-F converter on Nikon F2, loaded with Ilford FP4+, ISO 125.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Hubregt Visser
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
Tags
vintage
,
nikon
,
film
,
f
,
m42
,
bellows
,
analog
