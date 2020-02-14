Previous
FrankenNikon by hjv
FrankenNikon

Macro setup for yesterdays shot. Russian Helios 44-2 on M42 bellows on M42-to-F converter on Nikon F2, loaded with Ilford FP4+, ISO 125.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Hubregt Visser

