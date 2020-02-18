Previous
Flash by hjv
Flash

Got this old (1970s) Metz hammerhead flash to pair with my F2. Being spoiled with digital it took some test rolls (thanks for bulk film) to learn to work it.
18th February 2020

Hubregt Visser

Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
