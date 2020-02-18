Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 990
Flash
Got this old (1970s) Metz hammerhead flash to pair with my F2. Being spoiled with digital it took some test rolls (thanks for bulk film) to learn to work it.
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hubregt Visser
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
990
photos
22
followers
21
following
271% complete
View this month »
983
984
985
986
987
988
989
990
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
BBB100-2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
nikon
,
film
,
flash
,
analog
,
metz
,
f2
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close