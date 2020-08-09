HogeVeluwe2Small

National Park Hoge Veluwe, The Netherlands.



Picture taken with a 1972 Nikon F2SB with Nikkor 50mm f/2 and red filter on Ilford FP4+ film.

Negative photographed with a Nikon D7200 with Nikkor 40mm f/2.8 and processed in Photoshop Elements 10.