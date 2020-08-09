HogeVeluwe2Small

Previous
National Park Hoge Veluwe, The Netherlands.

Picture taken with a 1972 Nikon F2SB with Nikkor 50mm f/2 and red filter on Ilford FP4+ film.
Negative photographed with a Nikon D7200 with Nikkor 40mm f/2.8 and processed in Photoshop Elements 10.
9th August 2020

Hubregt Visser

@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
August 20th, 2020  
Leon Buijs
Great capture, lots of drama in the sky
August 20th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
Well done. Didn't know you could photograph a negative with such amazing results
August 20th, 2020  
