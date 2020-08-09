Sign up
Photo 991
HogeVeluwe2Small
National Park Hoge Veluwe, The Netherlands.
Picture taken with a 1972 Nikon F2SB with Nikkor 50mm f/2 and red filter on Ilford FP4+ film.
Negative photographed with a Nikon D7200 with Nikkor 40mm f/2.8 and processed in Photoshop Elements 10.
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
3
1
Hubregt Visser
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
991
photos
21
followers
21
following
271% complete
View this month »
984
985
986
987
988
989
990
991
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
9th August 2020 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
black
,
white
,
red
,
filter
,
park
,
analog
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
August 20th, 2020
Leon Buijs
Great capture, lots of drama in the sky
August 20th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
Well done. Didn't know you could photograph a negative with such amazing results
August 20th, 2020
