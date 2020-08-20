Previous
Next
Graffiti by hjv
Photo 992

Graffiti

Graffiti in Eindhoven, The Netherlands (for the insiders (Leon): a homage to Arnol Kox, 'city preacher')

Photographed with Nikon F2SB with Nikkor 50mm f/2 on Ilford FP4+.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Hubregt Visser

@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise