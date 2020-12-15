Previous
Next
Season Greetings by hjv
Photo 998

Season Greetings

Shot on film.
Nikon F2, 50mm f/2, Ilford HP5+
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Hubregt Visser

@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise