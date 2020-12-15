Sign up
Photo 998
Season Greetings
Shot on film.
Nikon F2, 50mm f/2, Ilford HP5+
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
Hubregt Visser
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
998
photos
20
followers
19
following
273% complete
View this month »
991
992
993
994
995
996
997
998
2
365
NIKON D7200
13th December 2020 11:56am
Tags
black
,
white
,
nikon
,
film
,
season
,
analogue
,
greetings
