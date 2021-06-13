Previous
Next
Chess by hjv
Photo 1002

Chess

Going back to analog.

Photographed with a Pentacon Six TL 6x6 SLR camera with Carl Zeiss Jena Biometar 80mm f/2.8 on Kodak Tmax 100. Illuminated with a led light with grid light modifier. Developed in Amaloco AM74 1+15. Negatives photographed with Nikon D7200.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Hubregt Visser

@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise