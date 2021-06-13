Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1002
Chess
Going back to analog.
Photographed with a Pentacon Six TL 6x6 SLR camera with Carl Zeiss Jena Biometar 80mm f/2.8 on Kodak Tmax 100. Illuminated with a led light with grid light modifier. Developed in Amaloco AM74 1+15. Negatives photographed with Nikon D7200.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Hubregt Visser
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
29th November 2020 9:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
water
,
glass
,
chess
,
analog
