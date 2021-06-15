Sign up
Photo 1004
Selfie
Going back to analog.
Shot with a Nikon F2 with Nikkor 50mm f/2 on Kentmere PAN 400. Single LED light. Light metering with Sekonic handheld incident meter. Negative photographed with Nikon D7200.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
0
0
Hubregt Visser
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
1004
photos
17
followers
17
following
275% complete
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
24th January 2021 9:44pm
black
white
portrait
selfie
analog
