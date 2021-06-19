Sign up
Photo 1006
Movement
Back to analog.
Picture taken with a Nikon F2 and an off camera SB24 flash. The flash was set to making 8 flashes in one second; the shutterspeed was 1 second.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Hubregt Visser
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
4
365
NIKON D7200
23rd May 2021 3:35pm
black
,
white
,
camera
,
nikon
,
hands
,
movement
,
analog
