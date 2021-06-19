Previous
Movement by hjv
Movement

Back to analog.

Picture taken with a Nikon F2 and an off camera SB24 flash. The flash was set to making 8 flashes in one second; the shutterspeed was 1 second.
Hubregt Visser

@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
