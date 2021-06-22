Sign up
Photo 1011
Brushes
Back to analog
Picture taken with Nikon F2, single LED light, Nikkor 50mm f/2 with E2 extension ring on Ilford FP4+
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Hubregt Visser
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
1011
photos
17
followers
17
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
13th December 2020 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
black
,
white
,
light
,
brushes
