Brushes by hjv
Photo 1011

Brushes

Back to analog

Picture taken with Nikon F2, single LED light, Nikkor 50mm f/2 with E2 extension ring on Ilford FP4+
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Hubregt Visser

@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
Photo Details

