Previous
Next
50mm by hjv
Photo 1015

50mm

Back to analog

Shot with a Nikon F2, E2 extension tube, Nikkor 50mm f/2, Ilford FP4+
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Hubregt Visser

@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
278% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise