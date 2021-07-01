Previous
City of nuts by hjv
Photo 1020

City of nuts

Back to analog.

Shot with Nikon F2, Nikkor 50mm f/2, E2 extension ring, single LED light with grid modifier, Ilford FP4+, on reflective black polysyrene sheet.
Hubregt Visser

