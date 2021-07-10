Previous
Lowlife1 by hjv
Photo 1029

Lowlife1

Back to analog

Shot with a Nikon F2 with waist level finder, exposure measuring with handheld incident meter. Nikkor 50mm f/2, Ilford FP4+.
Hubregt Visser

Photo Details

