Photo 1030
Lowlife2
Back to analog
Shot with Nikon F2, Nikkor 50mm f/2, Ilford FP4+
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
0
1
Hubregt Visser
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
5
1
365
NIKON D7200
11th July 2021 9:55pm
black
,
white
,
car
,
tire
,
low
