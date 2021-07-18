Previous
Bench by hjv
Photo 1037

Bench

Back to analog

Taken with a 1962 Nikon F, Nikkor 50mm f/2, Ilford FP4+, Amaloco AM74 1+15.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Hubregt Visser

@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
Photo Details

