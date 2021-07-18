Sign up
Photo 1037
Bench
Back to analog
Taken with a 1962 Nikon F, Nikkor 50mm f/2, Ilford FP4+, Amaloco AM74 1+15.
18th July 2021
Hubregt Visser
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
black
white
bench
wood
