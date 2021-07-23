Sign up
Photo 1042
Pentacon Six TL
Back to analog
My Pentacon Six TL midformat SLR. With the 300mm (Meyer Orestegor), the camera weights over 4kg!
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Hubregt Visser
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
vintage
camera
film
slr
midformat
