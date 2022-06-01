Previous
Bright by hjv
Bright

Photo taken with 1953 Zorki on FomPan 100. Exposure determined with Sekonic spot meter
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Hubregt Visser

jackie edwards ace
Hey there! How have you been? You're inspiring me to load my film!!!
June 4th, 2022  
