Photo 1043
Bright
Photo taken with 1953 Zorki on FomPan 100. Exposure determined with Sekonic spot meter
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
Hubregt Visser
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggle to post a daily picture after completing the first year. Other...
jackie edwards
ace
Hey there! How have you been? You're inspiring me to load my film!!!
June 4th, 2022
