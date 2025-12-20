Sign up
17 / 365
Bench
Photographed with Kiev 19 (see album 'Cameras')
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
Hubregt Visser
ace
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggled to post a daily picture after completing the first year in...
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
17
17
18
18
19
19
20
20
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
28th October 2021 9:39pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
black
,
white
,
film
,
bench
