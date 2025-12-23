Sign up
Previous
20 / 365
Trees
Photographed with KW Praktina (see album 'Cameras')
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
1
0
Hubregt Visser
ace
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggled to post a daily picture after completing the first year in...
40
photos
0
followers
0
following
5% complete
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
17
17
18
18
19
19
20
20
Views
1
Comments
1
365
NIKON D7200
29th January 2023 12:27pm
black
,
white
,
film
,
trees
Aimee Ann
standing to attention. Great capture
December 23rd, 2025
