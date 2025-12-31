Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
High Tech Campus Eindhoven
Photographed with 1968 Kodak Instamatic 133 (see album 'Cameras')
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
0
0
Hubregt Visser
ace
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggled to post a daily picture after completing the first year in...
7% complete
View this month »
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Latest from all albums
25
25
26
26
27
27
28
28
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
25th January 2025 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
vintage
,
film
