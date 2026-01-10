Sign up
38 / 365
Broken
Photographed with 1979 Olympus OM10 (see album 'Cameras')
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
Hubregt Visser
ace
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggled to post a daily picture after completing the first year in...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SP-2000
Tags
tree
,
vintage
,
film
