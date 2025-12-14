Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
11 / 365
Exakta VX1000
14th December 2025
14th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hubregt Visser
ace
@hjv
Hi, I'm Hubregt Visser. I live in The Netherlands. I like photography, but struggled to post a daily picture after completing the first year in...
33
photos
0
followers
0
following
4% complete
View this month »
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Latest from all albums
13
14
14
15
15
16
16
17
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Cameras
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
28th December 2021 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close