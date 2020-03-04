Previous
Come into the light by hobgoblin
356 / 365

Come into the light

Just playing with NIK software I have just been given to try. this is an old shot taken in a church in Rome quite a few years ago.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

John Brown

@hobgoblin
John Brown
