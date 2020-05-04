Sign up
The Wax Works
This model is a window display in a hearing test business, had to do a bit of work in photoshop to get rid of all the reflections in the glass from the street.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
John Brown
ace
@hobgoblin
Hi All Just a bit about me My name is John 67yrs young, Just to up date myself I have moved in the last...
618
photos
39
followers
46
following
99% complete
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
356
357
358
359
360
194
361
362
Views
2
2
Album
Present
Camera
Canon IXUS 145
Taken
4th May 2020 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
ears
