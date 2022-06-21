Previous
Mr & Mrs Bullfinch by hobgoblin
Mr & Mrs Bullfinch

First time I have seen a Mr & Mrs Bullfinch out for a meal together, they even waited till I went and got the camera out.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

John Brown

