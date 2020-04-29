Previous
Lonely in Isolation by hobgoblin
Lonely in Isolation

These two pictures are my thought's on how some people deal with this self isolation,
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

John Brown

ace
@hobgoblin
Kerri Michaels ace
I know the feeling fav
April 29th, 2020  
Graeme
great idea, and nice framing,.
April 29th, 2020  
