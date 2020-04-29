Sign up
Lonely in Isolation
These two pictures are my thought's on how some people deal with this self isolation,
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
2
2
John Brown
ace
@hobgoblin
Hi All Just a bit about me My name is John 67yrs young, Just to up date myself I have moved in the last...
617
photos
39
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
Past
Camera
PENTAX K-5
Taken
3rd April 2012 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kerri Michaels
ace
I know the feeling fav
April 29th, 2020
Graeme
great idea, and nice framing,.
April 29th, 2020
