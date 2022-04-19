Previous
Singapore by hobgoblin
Singapore

This engine was built in 1936, & worked in the Naval dockyard Singapore. On 15th February 1942 in the company of 80,000 allied troops became a prisoner of war upon the fall of Singapore, and worked along side prisoners unloading ship's. It was repatriated in 1953 and finished service at Chatham Naval dockyard Kent 1972. Now preserved in Rutland as a UK war memorial to the FEPOW's ( Far East Prisoners Of War) the future is to over haul the the loco and restore it as a working war memorial. All work is carried out by a small volunteer run museum work force, at the Rocks by Rail museum.
