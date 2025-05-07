Previous
"Silent guardians of Geestmerloo" by hoenderdaal
"Silent guardians of Geestmerloo"

Two sheep rest upon a grave,
without words, without weight,
only their quiet presence
brings comfort to what once was.
Nature keeps watch, gently and unhurried.

Photo taken at the Geestmerloo natural cemetery in Alkmaar, the Netherlands.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Tim

"The world through wandering eyes and a patient lens." About Me Hi, I’m Tim, a hobby photographer from Alkmaar, the Netherlands. You’ll usually find me wandering around...
