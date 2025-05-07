Sign up
Previous
4 / 365
"Silent guardians of Geestmerloo"
Two sheep rest upon a grave,
without words, without weight,
only their quiet presence
brings comfort to what once was.
Nature keeps watch, gently and unhurried.
Photo taken at the Geestmerloo natural cemetery in Alkmaar, the Netherlands.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
0
0
Tim
@hoenderdaal
"The world through wandering eyes and a patient lens." About Me Hi, I’m Tim, a hobby photographer from Alkmaar, the Netherlands. You’ll usually find me wandering around...
4
photos
0
followers
0
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
My 365 days photo project of 2025
Camera
Canon EOS 250D
Taken
7th May 2025 6:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
