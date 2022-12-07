Previous
Next
Under the tracks by hollows
16 / 365

Under the tracks

Occasionally a train will rumble overhead, but not today. I was very happy when I finally found the 'right' perspective for this shot.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Hollows

@hollows
I'm just trying to learn how to take photos that aren't terrible.
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise