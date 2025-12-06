Holy Land VIP tours by holylandviptours_
1 / 365

Holy Land VIP tours

Reflect among ancient olive trees at the Garden of Gethsemane in Jerusalem with Holy Land VIP Tours. Just steps from the Mount of Olives, this sacred space invites peaceful prayer and deep spiritual contemplation.


https://holylandviptours.net/attractions/garden-of-gethsemane-mount-of-olives-in-holy-land/
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Holy Land VIP tours

@holylandviptours_
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact