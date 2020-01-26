Previous
Glass of bubbles by homeschoolmom
Glass of bubbles

My Get Pushed challenge this week was fizzy bubble photography. This is my second attempt with blackberries this time.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Lisa Poland ace
@aecasey Here's one of my fizzy bubble pics!
January 26th, 2020  
