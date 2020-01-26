Sign up
Photo 2256
Glass of bubbles
My Get Pushed challenge this week was fizzy bubble photography. This is my second attempt with blackberries this time.
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
1
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
8862
photos
154
followers
211
following
Tags
blackberry
,
fruit
,
glass
,
bubbles
,
get-pushed-391
,
bubly
,
fizzyphotography
Lisa Poland
ace
@aecasey
Here's one of my fizzy bubble pics!
January 26th, 2020
