Photo 2264
I 'heart' this whisk
I was challenged to take a black and white pic of a kitchen utensil and noticed that my well-used whisk was rather heart-shaped. I couldn't resist putting a red mat under it and taking a pic.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse...
8902
photos
156
followers
212
following
Tags
red
,
kitchen
,
heart
,
whisk
,
utensil
Ingrid
Great idea!
February 6th, 2020
