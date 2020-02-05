Previous
I 'heart' this whisk by homeschoolmom
I 'heart' this whisk

I was challenged to take a black and white pic of a kitchen utensil and noticed that my well-used whisk was rather heart-shaped. I couldn't resist putting a red mat under it and taking a pic.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Lisa Poland

Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Ingrid
Great idea!
February 6th, 2020  
