Previous
Next
Crochet by homeschoolmom
Photo 2273

Crochet

I made a giant scarf in about 5 hours, over 3 days. Boy, was this pic hard to get. I had my son holding my phone and I was directing him to move or tilt. Took many tries to get this.
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
623% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise