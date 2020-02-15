Sign up
Photo 2273
Crochet
I made a giant scarf in about 5 hours, over 3 days. Boy, was this pic hard to get. I had my son holding my phone and I was directing him to move or tilt. Took many tries to get this.
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
8977
photos
155
followers
212
following
623% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
14th February 2020 2:30pm
Tags
yarn
,
fun
,
hands
,
craft
,
scarf
,
crochet
,
selfie
