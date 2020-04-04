Sign up
Photo 2318
Dinner!
I love pan fried salmon with garlic, ginger, lemon and dill. I cook it skin down for about 5 minutes, then flip it over. So yummy.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Tags
dinner
,
food
,
pan
,
salmon
,
fry
,
technique-foodstories
Jacqueline
ace
It looks delicious Lisa!
April 5th, 2020
