Dinner! by homeschoolmom
I love pan fried salmon with garlic, ginger, lemon and dill. I cook it skin down for about 5 minutes, then flip it over. So yummy.
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Lisa Poland

Jacqueline ace
It looks delicious Lisa!
April 5th, 2020  
