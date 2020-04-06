Previous
Look to the Sky by homeschoolmom
Look to the Sky

For this week's Darkroom Cloudscape challenge. I think this sums up how the day has gone - quick storm and sunshine - all at the same time.
Lisa Poland

Christian, military spouse...
